Some of the passengers who arrived the Airport from countries like the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America (US), the United Kingdom and South Africa, among others, could not immediately find means of transportation to their final destinations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was as a result of the restriction order placed on movement from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to enhance orderliness in the conduct of the elections.

A passenger from the US, who sought anonymity told NAN that the restriction order should not have been extended to citizens who could show their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at entry points into the country, who intended to vote.

The passenger said the development would disenfranchise eligible voters who intended to arrive early into the country on Saturday to exercise their civic right.

We are developing as a nation and if we intend to build our political will, we must endeavor to put in place a workable system.

The PVC should be a clearance for movement and when such priority is placed on the PVC, it would enable many Nigerians to even go and collect theirs.

Mr Issa Shittu, who just arrived from the UAE, said he knew there was an election but felt that the country should not be shut down.

I know there is an election but in developed countries, people cast their votes but people are allowed to go about their daily chores. In fact, with the use of electronic voting, we can cast our votes and still be able to go about our usual activities.

There should have been arrangements for travellers like us to freely move in and cast our votes, instead of leaving us here stranded, he said.

Mr Lester Avila, a Philippino, said he was not aware that of any election in Nigeria on Saturday, but I am indifferent about the situation and ready to wait until the end of the restriction.