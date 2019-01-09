Mrs. Ortom stated this on Wednesday in Makurdi, during the inauguration of the women wing campaign of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for the Benue North-West Senatorial District.

She expressed gratitude for the massive support by the women, saying that her husband was overwhelmed with the show of love and support given to him since he became governor.

“With the massive support enjoyed by the PDP, the chances of victory are very bright,” he said.

The governor’s wife urged Benue women to vote for PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections, assuring them that they would not be disappointed.

Earlier, Mrs. Helen Awunah, a PDP leader in the state, had urged the people of Benue to vote wisely, especially at this period when herders/farmers’ crises were getting worse.

Mr Anthony Shawon, the Executive Chairman, Guma Local Government, in his remarks, said that Ortom had done so much in the rural areas, but regretted that such efforts were not being reported.

“So much has been done to the rural areas; they have always thanked Ortom for that and are anxious to reward him by voting for him in the March 2 governorship election,” he said.