Oba Ogunwusi gave the warning at the Grand-finale of New Year Prayer Service organised by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ile- Ife Chapter, at Afenworo Park, Enuwa Square, Ile-Ife, on Saturday.

According to Ooni, there is no gain in shedding of blood, trouble and violence and anyone that died cannot come back to be useful to the society again.

He charged all and sundry to maintain peace and orderliness in the forthcoming elections, saying it is only God that enthrones and put his choice on the throne.

The Royal Father admonished politicians to give peace a chance and allow peaceful coexistence in all ramifications; if truly they want to go and serve humanity, politicians should desist from do or die affairs.

The traditional ruler urged youths to struggle for their future and run away from politicians that want to misuse them for political violence and selfish interest.

He said that these politicians send their children to Abuja and abroad for schooling and enjoyment of lives, saying that brighter future awaits the youth in the country.

Ooni, however, acknowledged God for His mercy that endures forever over all and sundry.

While congratulating the Christians, he said that their being alive is neither by their power nor by their might, but by the grace of God.

Ooni encouraged Christians to ensure that they are devoted to God in serving Him whole heartedly and in holiness this year, for the fulfilment of promises of God for them.

He called on Christians to love each other and surrender everything to God, for He alone can do all things.