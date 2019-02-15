The Director of Voter Education and Publicity in the Office, Alhaji Ahmed Biambo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lokoja that the distribution of the materials started at about 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 and ended in the early hours of Friday.

He said that the materials had safely reached the various local government headquarters from where they would be distributed to the 239 wards in the state.

Biambo said that the problem of mixed up and shortage of some materials identified in the course of the distribution had been resolved, saying that all categories of electoral officers had also been dispatched to the various duty posts

He expressed the commissions readiness to conduct free, fair and credible elections and urged the electorate to come out and vote for candidates of their choice, announcing that there are 1,646,350 registered voters in the state.

Meanwhile, Lokoja, the state capital has virtually become empty as many residents, including workers in private and public sectors left the city for their various communities to go and participate in the Feb. 16 elections.

A NAN correspondent observed that many motor parks in the city were flooded by travellers, who board vehicles to their various destinations.

Nigerians will go to the polls on Saturday to vote in the Presidential, House of Representatives and Senate elections.