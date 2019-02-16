Public Education Officer of the corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

In lieu of the need to ensure a smooth and safe motoring environment, during the 2019 general elections, the Federal Road Safety Corps will be operating a 24-hour daily situation room.

This is for updates and information from the public on safety and traffic related issues including clearing of obstructions, recovery and prompt rescue services and enforcing traffic restrictions.

The public is by this medium, admonished not to hesitate from forwarding any such information on safety, obstructions and rescue related matters noticeable during the pre-election, election and post election period to the following emergency numbers for swift response.

The emergency numbers are FRSC Toll Free number 122, 09055792372 and 09055792374, the statement read in part.