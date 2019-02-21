The Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, told newsmen in Abuja that the creation of the situation room was part of the commissions preparedness for the general elections.

Oyeyemi said that due to the postponement of the elections last week, FRSC had strategised its operations for the success of the rescheduled election.

He said that the corps was participating actively in the election as a member of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on election security.

FRSC is also a member of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Inter-Ministerial Committee on logistics.

The corps marshal said that FRSC also developed the Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) on staff involvement in the elections.

He said that FRSC had inspected and certified no fewer than 58,812 vehicles to be used by INEC to convey election materials and personnel.

Oyeyemi said that the corps had also deployed 17,937 personnel for election duties.

Of the figure, 5,144 are officers while 12,793 are marshals.

These personnel are to support the Police which is the lead agency in election security matters.

They are also to be redeployed to the various polling units as well as enforcement of restriction on vehicle movement during election hours, he said.

Oyeyemi said that the corps had also deployed 77 ambulances, 667 patrol vehicles and 18 tow trucks nationwide.

He, however, gave Emergency Toll Free number 122 to be contacted in cases of emergency.

The corps marshal said that 70 senior officers had also been deployed from the headquarters to various states to monitor the exercise.

FRSC is fully prepared to render support to INEC as a demonstration of its commitment toward a free, fair and credible election, Oyeyemi said.