To this end, Kazaure, warned corps members that would be on election duty against unnecessary friendship with politicians in order to avoid any form of inducement.

Kazaure, who addressed corps members in Enugu, on the sidelines of the forthcoming general elections, charged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme and their families.

He said that security agencies had been mobilised to provide cover for the corps members and should not lose sight of security tips while on the field.

He cautioned them against taking any form of inducement and friendship with the locals while at their duty posts.

Study your environment and be security conscious. When face with obvious danger, secure yourself first.

Do not enter vehicles belonging to politicians and strangers as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will provide all your needs,he said.

He said that all corps members on election duty must appear in their uniforms with their identity cards.

Kazaure said that participation of corps members in the election as ad hoc staff is not by compulsion, but a voluntary service to your fatherland.

In an interactive session, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Emeka Ononamadu, said that corps members participating in the election would have insurance cover.

Ononamadu said that adequate logistics that covered incentives and vehicles for easy movement to areas of deployment had been put in place.

The REC said that 2,958 Presiding Officers would be sourced from the NYSC in the state, with additional 1,188 Electoral Officers from other Federal Government agencies in the state.

It is a rare privilege to have all the presiding officers from the NYSC, Ononamadu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the visit of the NYSC boss was the inauguration of a new office block at the NYSC secretariat completed by the Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka.