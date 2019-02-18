President Buhari has said that he is not afraid to lose the upcoming presidential election scheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The President also said Nigerians are free to vote anyone they choose, adding that he is sure of his support base.

He said ”I am not afraid to lose. I have gone around the 36 states and Abuja I think I have enough supporters across the country to look after me.

”We are not going to be blamed that we want to rig election. I want Nigerians to be respected. Let them vote whoever they want across the parties,” Premium Times reports.

Buhari made this known during his speech at the caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Death threat

The President has come under fire following his threat to those planning to hijack ballot boxes during elections.

Buhari warned against ballot box snatching during the elections saying "Anybody who decides to snatch boxes or lead thugs to disturb it, maybe that's the last unlawful action you'll take.

"I really gave the military and the police order to be ruthless. We're not going to be blamed that we want to rig elections. I want Nigerians to be respected. Let them vote whoever they want across the parties.

"I'm going to warn anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch boxes or to disturb the voting system, he'll do it at the expense of his own life."

Tinubu explains

Following public condemnation of the President’s comment, the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu told newsmen that the President was misquoted.

Tinubu described Buhari as a law abiding leader, who will never order the killing of Nigerians.

Some Nigerians have expressed their displeasure over the President’s threat, while others feel the president did the right thing.

