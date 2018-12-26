Elders of Okada community, headquarters of Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo, have urged people to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call followed the resolution reached at a town hall meeting held in Okada, near Benin on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Odionwere (Village Head) of Okada, Mr Napoleon Imude, pointed out that they have resolved to endorse the APC candidate for the Ovia Federal Constituency, Mr Dennis Idahosa.

According to him, the endorsement of Idahosa’s candidacy was because they needed a “strong voice” in the National Assembly.

Imude prayed for Idahosa to succeed at the polls, while warning the people against any act of betrayal in their resolve to support the APC.

According to him, “we have heard about you, Idahosa, for a long time. You are bringing something good. All Okada men and women should hear and we pray God will make you to win.”

Responding, Idahosa assured the Okada elders that the community would be developed if the APC emerged victorious at the polls.

NAN reports that Ms Omosede Igbinedion, who is the serving lawmaker representing Ovia in the National Assembly, is an indigene of Okada.

Meanwhile, the APC candidate has told newsmen that the reasons for his endorsement were obviously for him to fulfill three things.

“One of them is for me to be active in the House to be able to attract a lot of development to the Constituency.

“The second is to concentrate on human capital development and to be accessible to the electorate.

“My opponents failed woefully in all these issues. She is not accessible. She is not around when important issues are being discussed during plenary.

“I could sense that Okada people are fed up and made up their mind to vote her out of office. They found the messiah they needed in me.”