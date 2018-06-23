2019: Edo PDP receives defectors

news

Some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo on Saturday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors were received by the PDP Chairman in Edo, Chief Dan Orbih, at a rally in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area.

Some of the defectors said they left the APC because of the absence of internal democracy.

Retired Capt. Patrick Isede, a former Local Government Secretary and leader of the defectors, said they decided to join the PDP because the party symbolises peace.

He also expressed optimism that the PDP would ameliorate the present hardship in the country if victorious in the forthcoming general elections.

Also speaking, Mr Benjamin Enakpene, a former Executive Secretary of Etsako Local Government Council, said he and his supporters left the APC because they could no longer endure the lack of internal democracy in the party.

He alleged that the APC machinery in the area had remained under the control of two individuals.

Mr Okauso Felix, another defector and former councillor, said he dumped his former party because the party lacked good leaders.

He said he and his supporters had waited for nine years for a change which had yet to come, adding that the PDP was more organised and democratic.

Earlier, Orbih had said that the defection was a signal of the party’s victory in the 2019 general elections.

He expressed happiness that the defectors were joining the party based on their personal convictions.

Orbih urged the people to ensure that they were registered, saying a vote for the party would be a vote for democracy.