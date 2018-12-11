Pulse.ng logo
2019: Buhari, Atiku, others to sign Peace Accord

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, slated for International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday at 3.00p.m is being organised by the National Peace Committee.

  Published:
PDP challenges Buhari to debate with Atiku play 2019: Buhari, Atiku, others to sign Peace Accord (PRNigeria)

President Muhammadu Buhari and other presidential candidates, including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are to sign Peace Accord to ensure smooth conduct of 2019 general elections.

The committee is headed by former Military Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The Peace Accord is an undertaking by all the presidential candidates to ensure peaceful and rancor free campaigns before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

The candidates are also expected to avoid hate speech, fake news or any act capable of causing socio-political unrest in the country.

The leadership of the affected political parties as well as the Chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) are also expected to grace the event.

Other presidential candidates expected to sign the peace agreement include: Mr Donald Duke-Social Democratic Party (SDP); Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim- Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Mr Omoyele Sowore-African Action Congress (AAC) and Mrs Obi Ezekwesili- Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

Others are Dr Obadiah Mailafia-African Democratic Congress (ADC); Prof. Kingsley Moghalu – Young Progressive Party (YPP); Pastor Chris Okotie – Fresh Democratic Party (FDP) retired Major Hamza Al-Mustapha-Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN).

Habib Gajo-Young Democratic Party (YDP); retired Maj- Gen. John Gbor – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Ali Soyode-YES Party and Dr Davidson Akhimien-Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) are also expected to sign the Peace Accord.

