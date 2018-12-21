When President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2019 budget to the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, there were comments of disapproval from parliament members who are unimpressed by the manner he has executed the current financial plan.

Dr. Bukola Saraki showed a similar reaction while representing the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar at an event where he was meant to address a civil society.

The legislator believes the proposed budget can hinder the course of Nigeria on a path to progress.

He notes this in a report published by The Nation News a day after the president's visit to the parliament.

"We all heard the 2019 budget. That is a budget that has no hope for anybody because when you look at the statistics and the figures, there is poverty. If you look at the figures based on revenues that are coming in, there is nothing left, so where is the future?"

He admits a need for persons aspiring for political offices to share their plans with the electorates. A debate is welcome in the hope to achieve this but he doubts if President Muhammadu Buhari will participate.

"This is an interactive session. I am not sure whether the other political parties will give you an opportunity like this to ask them questions.

"I am told that one has debated and you already know the answer to that debate. On the second one, I am very sure he is not going to debate. So how do you assess somebody who is not ready to tell you what he is going to do?

"Those days are gone, my good people. The future of this country, a country that leads the continent that is not the example we want to set for this continent.

"The whole world is going in a direction, if you are seeking a position, you must come and tell people what you want to do, you must sit down and they will ask you questions and that is why we are here," The Nation News gathers in a statement by the president of the senate.

At the event Saraki speaks to members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in his position as the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation.

By the time he was rounding up the note to his audience, he shares an interest to gain more support for his party in the 2019 polls.

He is confident the PDP is more committed in the goal to exterminate poverty in Nigeria.