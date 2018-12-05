Pulse.ng logo
2019: Atiku promises to revive economy if elected President

Abubakar made the promise on Wednesday in Ilorin while addressing party members and supporters at a rally to launch his presidential campaign in the North-Central.

2019 Elections: Atiku promises to revive economy if elected President

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to revive the economy of the country to what it was between 2011 and 2015, if elected president.

Atiku said that the nation’s economy was rated the biggest in Africa and third fastest growing economy in the world during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime

He also promised to tackle security challenges in the country, particularly in the North-East.

He called on the people of Kwara and other states in the zone to vote for him during the forthcoming polls to enable him to implement his programmes.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, in his address, called on Nigerians to massively vote for the presidential candidate of the party.

He later presented the flag of the party to the Presidential candidate and governorship candidates of the party from the zone. 

