Members of women and youths wing of APC Presidential Campaign Team (PCT) on Thursday converged on Abuja for their inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PCT members comprised of politicians, technocrats, captains of industries, entertainers; as well as retired military and police officers.

Among dignitaries, who arrived the venue of the event, was the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr Hajo Sani and the Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung.

Others were (Rtd) Gen. Buba Marwa, Mrs Nkechi Okorocha, Mrs Pauline Tallen, former Kebbi Gov. Saidu Dakingari, ex-football international, Daniel Amokachi and some Kannywood actors such as, Alhaji Ibrahim Mai Shinku.

NAN reports that the APC had appointed Mrs Buhari chairperson of the Women and Youths Wing Presidential Campaign Team for the 2019 election.

NAN further reports that the wife of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo was appointed as the co-chair of the campaign team.

The appointees are expected to campaign vigorously for the re-election of President Buhari in the Feb. 16 presidential election.

The APC National Woman leader, Hajiya Salamatu Baiwa, was appointed as the PCT’s National Coordinator while Hajiya Binta Mu’azu is to serve as Deputy National Coordinator (North).

Other appointees are Mrs Adejoke Adefulire, Vice Chairman (South), Mrs Mairo Al-Makura, Vice Chairman (North) and Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagu, as Deputy National Coordinator (South).

Other zonal campaign leaders include Mrs Rashida Yahaya Bello (North-Central) Mrs Hadiza Abubakar (North East) Dr Zainab Atiku Bagudu (North-West) as well as Mrs. Nkechi Rochas Okorocha (South-East).

Mrs Florence Abiola Ajimobi and Mrs Judith Amaechi are expected to coordinate women and youths from the South-West and the South-South respectively for the re-election of President Buhari.