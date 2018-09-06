Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2019: APC youth leader wants reduction in nomination fees

2019 Elections APC youth leader wants reduction in nomination fees

Adekunle made the appeal in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja on Thursday, and urged that the fees should be made affordable for young political aspirants.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Election countdown play

Election countdown

(alummata)

Mr Kayode Adekunle, Youth Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Ijumu Local Government Area, Kogi, has appealed to the party’s national leadership to reduce nominations forms fees being charged aspirants.

Adekunle made the appeal in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Thursday, and urged that the fees should be made affordable for young political aspirants.

The APC fixed its presidential nomination form at N40 million and expression of interest form at N5 million. For governorship, the nomination form is N20 million and expression of interest is N2.5 million.

For the Senate, the nomination form costs N7 million while the expression of interest costs N1 million. Cost of form for House of Representatives aspirants is N3.5 million and the expression of interest form, N350, 000.

House of Assembly is N750, 000 for nomination form and N100, 000 for expression of interest.

The youth leader said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s intention of signing the “Not-Too-Young-to-Run’’ Bill had not been demonstrated in the costs of the nomination forms announced by the party.

He said that if the prices of nomination forms were reduced, it would encourage some youths to contest and be part of the electioneering.

He stated that youths should no longer be left out of political contests.

According to Adekunle, the percentage of youth population and their contributions to the success of the party’s electioneering in the forthcoming general elections need to be factored into the costing of nomination forms.

He appealed that forms for House of Assembly and House of Representatives should attract moderate fees to pave way for young aspirants into the legislative arm of government. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osinbajo Read Vice President's reply to Atiku on restructuring Nigeriabullet
2 APC Buhari to pay N45m to contest as party releases 2019 election...bullet
3 Ambode Here's why people are saying Lagos Gov is about to dump APCbullet

Related Articles

2019 General Elections Nigeria has 84 million registered voters - INEC
Party Politics Court dismisses suit seeking Adamawa APC congresses nullification
2019 Presidential Election PDP North-Central leaders to field consensus aspirant
Atiku Aspirant submits presidential nomination form to PDP head office
2019 Elections 1.38m PVCs yet to be collected in Lagos – REC
Sowore Aspirant says he'll export marijuana as Nigeria's President
Party Politics APC zones Zamfara Governorship position to Central Zone
Politics Moderate Conservative and Labour MPs are in talks with the Lib Dems to form a new centrist alliance
Inter-party Advisory Council Ameh emerges as IPAC chairman

Politics

Katsina Governor explains how he dealt with killer herdsmen
In Katsina APC adopts indirect primaries, supports Buhari, Masari’s re-election
Let June 12 inspire promotion of democratic principles
Atiku Police reportedly fire gunshots as ex-VP submits presidential nomination form
Saraki explains why he should be next president
Saraki Senate President explains why he should be next president
Nigeria has 84m registered voters for 2019 elections - INEC
2019 General Elections Nigeria has 84 million registered voters - INEC