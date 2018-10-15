Pulse.ng logo
2019: APC Guber aspirant, Cole says will broker unity in Rivers

Mr Tonye Cole, Rivers Governorship candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured the people of his readiness to deepen unity in Rivers Chapter of the party.

Cole gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Port Harcourt.

He said that there was no course for alarm concerning a peaceful protest by the Sen. Magnus Abe-led faction of the party as it did not amount to an end to unity in the party.

Cole said that he was determined to further strengthen unity in the party by opening up necessary avenue for dialogue among aggrieved members.

“The Sen. Magnus Abe led protest was not an indication of an end to harmony in the state chapter of APC but an expression of what he saw as his constitutional right.

“I want to assure members of our great party that Rivers APC is one party, Sen. Magnus Abe is a personal friend of mine.

“I think he only expressed what he held as his constitutional right through a peaceful protest.

“I think Rivers has been too divided, but I am determined to close up those gaps; I shall continue to reach out to my brothers and I believe at the end of it all, we shall come together to work in the interest of our party,” he said.

Cole also said that the court ruling which nullified the ward, local government, state congresses and even the primaries which led to his election had been appealed.

The governorship aspirant said that based on the appeal, his candidacy alongside the state chairman of the party and his executive committee members were still intact and legal.

“Concerning the court ruling nullifying our elections, the party has appealed and our party chairman has reacted accordingly to the matter.

“By this appeal, the entire state exco, myself (the gubernatorial aspirant) and other candidates elected via indirect primaries still remained intact and as such there is no cause for alarm,”  he added.

