20,000 members dump APC for PDP in Bauchi State

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 20,350 members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have dumped the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State.

apc to pdp (ThisDay)
apc to pdp (ThisDay)
According to him, the decampees are from the 20 local government areas of the state.

One of the decampees, Bala Zungur said the development was informed by the feat achieved by the ruling PDP in the state, especially in the area of infrastructure development.

He said the Bala Mohammed’s administration had constructed thousands of kilometers of urban and rural roads, schools, hospitals, and other viable projects designed to improve the lives of the people of the state.

He said the decampees comprised APC stakeholders and party leaders across the electoral wards, adding that they would support the PDP to enable it to consolidate on the gains recorded in the state.

Zungur urged the PDP leadership at state and national levels to fully integrate them into the party with justice, equity, and fairness and pledged support for its candidates in the forthcoming general election.

“We left the APC because it failed to address numerous internal crises which might result to electoral defeat in the 2023 general election.

“The decampees in this place have worked and supported APC for eight years, but the party seems to be going astray without bearing, we finally returned to the PDP to move the state forward.

“1,000 people across the 20 LGAs defected to the PDP, and they are all here with us,” he said, and urged the governor and leadership of the party to protect the interest of the decampees.

News Agency Of Nigeria
