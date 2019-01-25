Umahi has also allowed the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use the Pa Ngele Oruta stadium, Abakaliki for the partys presidential rally on Jan. 30.

He disclosed this on Friday at Ugbodo, headquarters of Ebonyi Local Government Area, during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship rally.

He said the President would be accorded all necessary courtesy.

We would take our rallies on that day to our three senatorial zones while we allow them (APC) to use the stadium, the governor said.

He sought the permission of the PDP supporters to allow some members to be at the stadium to receive President Buhari.

At least, 2, 000 PDP members would receive the President at the stadium while you go about your rallies in your various zones.

I have identified those who will receive the President; so, when you see our people at the stadium, dont be angry, because it is my arrangement.

We would even help them (opposition) with buses to get people from Enugu and Abia, he said.

He thanked the people for the support for his administration and pledged to deliver more dividends of democracy such as infrastructure and health care services, if re-elected.

I urge our party supporters not to destroy posters of the opposition party because we have the crowd and are on ground, Umahi said.

Sen. Sam Egwu (PDPEbonyi North) said the large turnout of people at the event was an indication that people have accepted the governor.

Egwu, who is the first civilian governor of the state, noted that Ebonyi had been a peaceful state and should remain so before, during and after the elections, he said.

Chief Goddy Ogbaga, Former Minister of State for Power, who hails from the area, commended the governor for his numerous infrastructure provisions to the people.

We also thank you for appointing our people into strategic government positions and have resolved to reciprocate these gestures by voting massively for you and all PDP candidates at the elections, he said