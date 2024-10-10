ADVERTISEMENT
2 results pending as PDP claims 15 out of 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Plateau Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), on Wednesday, conducted an election to produce chairmen and councillors across the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Declaring the winners, Mr Planji Cishak, the Chairman of PLASIEC, said that the results for Pankshin and Langtang-north LGA were still pending.

Chishak explained that the winners had satisfied the provision of the law and had been returned elected.

He however added that results for the councillorship seats would be announced at a later date.

