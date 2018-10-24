House of Reps member dumps PDP for ADC 3 months after dumping APC for PDP

news

Hon. Hassan Omale, representing Ankpa/Omala/Omalaboro federal constituency of Kogi State, has dumped the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The lawmaker's defection comes only three months after he dumped the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) for the PDP along with dozens of other lawmakers in July 2018.

His defection was announced during plenary on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, as another lawmaker, Hon. Muhammed Soba also dumped the APC.

The representative of Soba constituency of Kaduna State announced his resignation from the ruling party without disclosing what party he'll join next.

Their defections come only a week after similar ones that saw Hon. Akinlaja Joseph (Ondo East/West federal constituency of Ondo State) dump the PDP for Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) while Hon. Olatoye Temitope (Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency of Oyo State) dumped the APC for the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

During the Assembly's last sitting before a legislative recess on July 24, 37 lawmakers dumped the APC with 32 of them joining the PDP and and four others joining ADC. Omale was one of those that dumped the APC for the PDP back then.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also dumped the APC for the PDP during the legislative recess.