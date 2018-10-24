Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2 more House of Reps members dump APC, PDP

House of Reps member dumps PDP for ADC 3 months after dumping APC for PDP

Hon. Omale has changed political parties for the second time in just three months.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
2 more House of Reps members dump APC, PDP play Hon. Hassan Omale (NASS)

Hon. Hassan Omale, representing Ankpa/Omala/Omalaboro federal constituency of Kogi State, has dumped the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The lawmaker's defection comes only three months after he dumped the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) for the PDP along with dozens of other lawmakers in July 2018.

His defection was announced during plenary on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, as another lawmaker, Hon. Muhammed Soba also dumped the APC.

The representative of Soba constituency of Kaduna State announced his resignation from the ruling party without disclosing what party he'll join next.

Their defections come only a week after similar ones that saw Hon. Akinlaja Joseph (Ondo East/West federal constituency of Ondo State) dump the PDP for Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) while Hon. Olatoye Temitope  (Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency of Oyo State) dumped the APC for the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

During the Assembly's last sitting before a legislative recess on July 24, 37 lawmakers dumped the APC with 32 of them joining the PDP and and four others joining ADC. Omale was one of those that dumped the APC for the PDP back then.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also dumped the APC for the PDP during the legislative recess.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Is Ekweremadu on his way out of the PDP?bullet
2 200,000 Atiku followers decamp to APC, says he abandoned thembullet
3 Ambode allegedly plans to defect to Accord Party from APCbullet

Related Articles

2 House of Reps members dump APC, PDP
APC Oshiomhole says he's not disturbed 51 National Assembly members dumped ruling party
APC Ruling party remains confident despite exit of 51 National Assembly members
APC 36 House of Reps members dump ruling party for PDP, ADC
National Assembly Saraki swears in 2 new lawmakers into Senate
Funke Adedoyin Reps adjourn plenary in honour of deceased member
Saraki Senate President faces impeachment threat as National Assembly resumes today
Saraki Senate President congratulates Atiku Abubakar

Politics

Peter Obi
Protest against Obi’s VP nomination suspicious, diversionary
Election not a do-or-die affair - INEC warns politicians
Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu responds to rumours, says he's not leaving PDP
"I'm still in the PDP", Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu declares
Usman Bawa, the Special Adviser on Special‎ Duties to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Party primaries show Nigeria’s democracy isn’t advancing, says Dogara
X
Advertisement