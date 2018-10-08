2 female aspirants clinch APC senatorial tickets in Adamawa

news

Two female Senatorial aspirants in Adamawa have secured tickets of All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for Senatorial seats in the 2019 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Senator Binta Masi of Adamawa North Senatorial District, who is the only female Senator from the North in the current Senate, was returned unopposed.

Also, a popular female politician and former House of Representatives member, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as “Binani”, emerged winner of Adamawa Central Senatorial seat.

Binani defeated four male contestants to emerged the winner, pulling 1, 282 votes, while the runner up, Alhaji Wakili Boya, scored 599 votes.

The Senator, currently representing Adamawa Central, Sen. Abdul-Azeez Nyako, had recently left APC for African Democratic Party (ADC) where he emerged the ADC gubernatorial candidate for Adamawa.

The ticket for Adamawa South Senatorial District was picked by serving Senator Ahmed MoAllayidi who was unopposed and was endorsed by the delegates.