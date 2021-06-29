2 Cross River PDP lawmakers defect to APC

The lawmakers notified the parliament of their defection in separate letters addressed to the House and read by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, at plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers said that the crisis rocking the PDP leadership in the state was the reason for their defection to the APC.

However, the Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu) urged the Speaker to declare their seats vacant in line with section 68 of the 1999 Constitution.

He said a lawmaker elected on a platform of a political party, can only defect to another when there was crisis in the party.

Okechukwu said that there was no crisis in the PDP insisting that the seats of the defectors be declared vacant.

In his ruling, Gbajabiamila said that the fact that the defecting lawmakers said there was crisis in PDP showed that there was a division in the party.

He, however, said that the point raised by the Okechukwu was noted and continued with the proceeding of the day.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River had earlier defected from the PDP to the APC.