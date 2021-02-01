Two lawmakers at the Edo House of Assembly have defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from All Progressives Congress(APC).

The lawmakers included Mr Yekini Idaiye representing Akoko-Edo 1 and Mr Nosayaba Okunbor representing Orhionmwon East Constituency.

Speaker Marcus Onobun read their letters of defection from APC on the floor of the House on Monday.

Onobun, while welcoming them to PDP, commended their desire to work with Governor Godwin Obaseki in making the state great.

The defection of the two lawmakers has brought the number of PDP lawmakers in the House to nine, leaving the APC with only one lawmaker in the 10-man House.

The House also adopted a business calendar of 65 sitting days for the third quarter with the second session slated from February 1 to April 30.