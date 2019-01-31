The state NYSC Coordinator, Malam Abubakar Mohammed made this known on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

Mohammed said the corps members were undergoing training to prepare them for the discharge of their duties effectively.

We have sensitise them on the need to be neutral, to know their limit and not to allow any politician use them.

We also educate them to be security conscious, while INEC has assured that they will not be posted to areas with security challenge, he said.

Mohammed said the corps members had been supplied with contacts of security agencies and traditional rulers to enable them lodge complain in case of emergency.

He urged residents to ensure the safety of corps members posted to their areas. The corp members who are mostly non indigenes are neutral people.

We have trained them to be polite and humble.

The electorate should see them as their children. They should be accommodated and should not be target of violence, Mohammed said.

He said the 2015 election went smoothly and expressed optimism that the forthcoming election would also be hitch free in the state.