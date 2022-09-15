RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

1,868 APC members defect to PDP in Sokoto

No fewer than 1,868 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a statement issued by the state PDP spokesman, Malam Hassan Sanyinnawal in Sokoto on Thursday.

According to Sanyinnawal, the defectors, who are businessmen from 10 communities across the state, were received by the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo in Sokoto on Wednesday.

He quoted Goronyo, who was represented by the party’s zonal Chairman, Sokoto Central, Alhaji Muhammad Dangoggo, as assuring the new entrants of equal treatment with other members of PDP.

The PDP Chairman promised to carry the new members along, while calling on them to use their wealth of experience in politics and business activities to ensure the success of the party at the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

Also speaking, the state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar welcomed the new members and promised to work closely with all of them toward the success of the party.

Umar congratulated the defectors, stating, ”their decision has shown their collective zeal to support the good leadership style of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.”

Alhaji Lawali Lalala, who spoke on behalf of the defectors said that their decision was as a result of their conviction with the development strive by the PDP-led government in the state.

Lalala promised their total loyalty and support to the PDP and assured to work together with the party leadership in ensuring its success at the forthcoming general elections.

