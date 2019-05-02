Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and All Progressive Congress Candidate, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila has reportedly been endorsed by 178 rep-elect to become the next speaker of the House of Representative.

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, Gbajabiamila reportedly held a marathon meeting with newly elected members behind closed doors.

It was during the meeting that the outgoing Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Omofiok Luke led the reps-elect to address journalists saying the incoming members of the House have endorsed Gbajabiamila for Speaker in the 9th National Assembly.

According to Punch, members-elect were said to be 178, drawn from various political parties.

Luke said: “I am the Speaker of Akwa Ibom State and here with me are newly-elected members of the House of Representatives, and this is a conglomeration of people of different parties.

“I am of the PDP. We have members of the APC here. We have members of APGA, we have people from AA, we have people from ACP and we have people from ADC. It’s a multi-party arrangement.

“We decided to convene ourselves as newly-elected members of the House of Representatives to look at the emergence of the next leadership of the 9th Assembly and in doing so, we looked through the antecedents and credentials of those who are aspiring to lead the National Assembly.

“We acknowledge the fact that this country today, with the challenges that we have, that we need a bipartisan approach to solve the problem of Nigeria.

“And the person and the man that has shown that credibility, capacity; that has what it takes even as reflected in his manifesto, to carry the entire parties along in resolving and solving the issues of Nigeria; the man who will not mortgage the independence of the legislature but at the same time would not engage the executive in unnecessary fisticuffs; a man who will build a good relationship between the executive and the legislature, between the legislature and the judiciary; a man who will care about the welfare of Nigerians; a man who will put the interest of Nigeria above his personal interest; and a man who will put the interest of Nigeria above the party.

“We have resolved today, to have come from our different states, from our different constituencies, and we have found as newly-elected members, having looked through the credentials and the CV; we have found Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as a man who has the capacity to lead the 9th National Assembly as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We know that he is not going to let Nigerians down and we know and believe that he is not going to let us down and we know and believe that he is not going to let God down.”

After the address, he members-elect returned to their closed-door meeting at about 6 pm, Punch reports.

Some of the reps-elect were seen each with a pack of Tecno F1 phone which according to one of them was a souvenir shared at the meeting.

You’ll recall that Gbajabiamila declared his intention to contest for the position of the speaker of the house on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Abuja.