17 parties submit presidential, NASS list to INEC

17 parties submit presidential, NASS list to INEC as deadline looms

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this while speaking at a dialogue with a coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, in Abuja.

INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu says ban on Zamfara APC stands play

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

(NAN)

17 out of the 91 registered parties in Nigeria have submitted their list of Presidential and National Assembly candidates to the Independent National Election Commision (INEC).

The parties submitted their lists 24 hours to the deadline for submission which is Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this while speaking at a dialogue with a coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, in Abuja.

According to the Chairman, eight parties submitted their list on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. The number increased to 17 after more parties submitted their lists on Wednesday, October 17.

All 89 parties that have notified INEC of their intention to contest in the 2019 general elections are expected to submit their lists of presidential and National Assembly candidates on Thursday.

