One hundred and sixty aspirants have picked APC nomination forms to seek the party’s ticket to contest for the 31 seats in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, according to Alhaji Abdullahi Gengen, state Organising Secretary.

Gengen told newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi th at Bauchi Central, Pali in Alkaleri, Azare/Madara and Misau Ciroma constituencies had the highest number of aspirants.

“While Pali had nine aspirants, Bauchi Central and Azare Ciroma had eight aspirants each,” he said.

According to Gengen, Itas Gadau recorded the least number of aspirants with three, while the remaining 26 constituencies had four aspirants each.

He said that five women were among the 160 aspirants, while 10 members of the state assembly were seeking fresh tenures.

“All the aspirants have filled and submitted the forms and are awaiting screening which will commence this week,” he sad.