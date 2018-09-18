Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2019:160 APC aspirants pick Bauchi House of Assembly nomination forms

2019 General Elections 160 APC aspirants pick Bauchi House of Assembly nomination forms

Gengen told newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi th at Bauchi Central, Pali in Alkaleri, Azare/Madara and Misau Ciroma constituencies had the highest number of aspirants.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play 160 APC aspirants pick Bauchi House of Assembly nomination forms

One hundred and sixty aspirants have picked APC nomination forms to seek the party’s ticket to contest for the 31 seats in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, according to Alhaji Abdullahi Gengen, state Organising Secretary.

Gengen told newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi th at Bauchi Central, Pali in Alkaleri, Azare/Madara and Misau Ciroma constituencies had the highest number of aspirants.

While Pali had nine aspirants, Bauchi Central and Azare Ciroma had eight aspirants each,” he said.

According to Gengen, Itas Gadau recorded the least number of aspirants with three, while the remaining 26 constituencies had four aspirants each.

He said that five women were among the 160 aspirants, while 10 members of the state assembly were seeking fresh tenures.

All the aspirants have filled and submitted the forms and are awaiting screening which will commence this week,” he sad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode APC mounts pressure on Lagos Governor to endorse Sanwoolu or be...bullet
2 Ambode Lagos Governor reportedly breaks down in tears as APC power...bullet
3 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet

Related Articles

Owan-Enoh APC will win Cross River in 2019 — Governorship Aspirant
Ambode This video of Lagos Gov running to pose for photos with Tinubu is mad funny
Ambode Lagos Governor storms Osogbo with wife to continue begging Tinubu
Buhari President meets with Akpabio, Akwa-Ibom leaders in Abuja
Niger Delta Buhari has performed better than Jonathan – Militants
Donald Duke SDP will drown other parties in 2019, Presidential aspirant boasts
Jide Sanwoolu Here's the roll call of Tinubu big boys who attended his godson's governorship declaration
Saraki Senate President boasts he has formula to take Lagos from Tinubu in 2019
Buhari Osun State must remain APC, President directs voters in Osogbo
Defection Oyo Speaker, Minority Leader, others defect to APC, ADC

Politics

Atiku vows to end nepotism, if elected president
2019 Election Atiku vows to end nepotism, if elected president
APC mounts pressure on Ambode to endorse Jide Sanwoolu
Party Primaries Lagos APC picks Salvador, 6 others to screen aspirants
Defection Oyo Speaker, Minority Leader, others defect to APC, ADC
Osun must remain APC, Buhari tells voters in Osogbo
Buhari Osun State must remain APC, President directs voters in Osogbo