RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

150 clubs, associations unite to pay N50m for Gov. Zulum’s APC forms

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total of 150 social clubs, associations and professional bodies in Borno are combining to pay the N50 million needed to buy nomination forms for Gov. Babagana Zulum.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)

The clubs and associations are seeking Gov. Zulum’s re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recommended articles

The coalition made the offer at a news conference in Maiduguri on Friday.

Spokesman of the group, Mr Umar Shettima, said the group and associations wanted Zulum to continue in office based on his performance in all sectors during his first term of office e.

Shettima is also the chairman of the state’s chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives.

“The coalition was brought together by registered clubs and associations alongside professional bodies in academia, healthcare, marketing, transportation and women groups, among others.

“We have unflinching determination to ensure that Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum continues in office, having witnessed the unprecedented and enormous achievements he recorded across all spheres of human endeavour in the past three years.

“We are calling on him to re-contest for a second term so he could continue the good work he has been doing for the people of Borno.

“The coalition voluntarily decided to buy the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the 2023 gubernatorial election for Gov. Zulum,’’ Shettima said

He urged Borno people to also lend their support by donating to a dedicated account, the details of which would be announced later as money would be needed for campaigns.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that up till Friday, no aspirant has indicated interest in Zulum’s seat on the platform of the APC.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAF graduates 145 Advanced Special Operations Forces

NAF graduates 145 Advanced Special Operations Forces

150 clubs, associations unite to pay N50m for Gov. Zulum’s APC forms

150 clubs, associations unite to pay N50m for Gov. Zulum’s APC forms

'Consensus failed' - Tambuwal makes U-turn after Northern elders' snub

'Consensus failed' - Tambuwal makes U-turn after Northern elders' snub

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo, passes on

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo, passes on

Aregbesola denies report of inmates swapping at Nigeria Correctional Service

Aregbesola denies report of inmates swapping at Nigeria Correctional Service

Anambra govt sends tax demand notices to indigenes via text messages

Anambra govt sends tax demand notices to indigenes via text messages

2023 Presidency: North picks Saraki, Mohammed as PDP consensus candidates

2023 Presidency: North picks Saraki, Mohammed as PDP consensus candidates

NURTW sets up Caretaker Committee in Lagos despite ban by govt

NURTW sets up Caretaker Committee in Lagos despite ban by govt

INEC directs parties to submit membership register 30 days before primaries

INEC directs parties to submit membership register 30 days before primaries

Trending

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

2023: We've not settled for any mode of primary - APC. [Twitter:Punch]

2023: Peter Obi promises to turn Nigeria into a productive nation

Peter Obi [Daily Advent Nigeria]

PDP may ask some presidential aspirants to step down as party opts for indirect primary

PDP 2023 Presidential aspirants (The Nation)

2023 presidency: What Buhari told aspirants jostling for APC ticket

APC presidential hopefuls currently aspiring to take over from Buhari.