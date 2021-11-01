1.5 million new voters complete PVC registration in 3 months

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced in its latest update on Monday, November 1, 2021 that 1,509,989 applicants have been onboarded.

71.5% (1,079,629) of them are young people between the ages of 18 and 34

769,359 of the new voters are male, while the remaining 740,630 are female, according to Monday's update..

INEC had launched an online portal on June 28 for Nigerians to commence the registration process ahead of a full physical registration exercise which commenced on July 26.

Nearly four million applicants have pre-registered online, but only 575,380 of them have completed registration.

A total of 5,940,567 online applications have been submitted, including applications for voter transfer, PVC replacement, or update of voter information.

The CVR exercise will be suspended in June 2022, months before the 2023 general elections.