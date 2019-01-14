One hundred and forty support groups of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who earlier defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), have returned to the party.

The National Coordinator of the groups, under the platform of the Coalition of Atikulate Leaders Forum, Pastor Franklin Eze, announced their return while addressing a press conference on Monday at the PDP campaign office, party Legacy House, Abuja.

Eze said that the 140 groups formerly known as as Coalition of All Aggrieved Atiku Support Groups (AASG) were back with their full support for PDP and Abubakar.

He said they had earlier abandoned their support for Atiku and joined the APC on allegations of marginalisation, ingratitude and lack of support.

He said members of the groups had now collectively resolved to end their support for the APC and its Presidential Candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, and return to the PDP.

The national coordinator said that the decision of the groups to return and work for the success of Abubakar was taken following the meeting they had with Abubakar and the Director-General of Atiku Support Group, Math Yeduma.

“Consequently, we have come to put the records straight today.

“We have come to disclaim that falsehood as peddled by such self seeking leader of “Atiku reloaded’ support group, that 145 of these groups abandoned Abubakar for Buhari.

“We have come to state categorically that of the alleged 145 support groups, not less than 140 groups, as you can see, are still with Abubakar except for ‘Atiku reloaded’ support group, led by El-Mikedo and a few others like him who have decided to reduce the nobility associated with politics anti politicking into a bread and butter business,” he said.

He added that the groups shall keep “Atukulating” until they got Nigeria working again.

“This is to say that we have decided to vote for Atiku and Obi in the forthcoming presidential election, and there is no going back on our collective resolution,” Eze said.