14 Imo APGA governorship aspirants opt for consensus candidate

Other aspirants are: Dr Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of the state and Mr Uche Onyeagocha, former member, House of Representatives, Ike Ibe, Humphrey Anumudu and Steve Nwoga, Sam Amadi.

  • Published:
play 14 Imo APGA governorship aspirants opt for consensus candidate/Illustration

Mr Frank Nneji, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ABC transport and 13 other governorship aspirants in Imo on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), have agreed to adopt a consensus candidate.

Other aspirants are: Dr Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of the state and Mr Uche Onyeagocha, former member,  House of Representatives, Ike Ibe, Humphrey Anumudu and Steve Nwoga, Sam Amadi.

Charley Onyeagbako, Chike Nsofor, Ziggy Azike, Philip Ibekwe, Nick Opara-Ndudu, Bright Nwanne and Obi Njoku.

The aspirants made the agreement in a statement they issued in Owerri on Monday.

They, however, expressed concern that the party leadership in the state could not to meet the Oct. 7 deadline of INEC for submission of names of the candidates of the party for all elective positions.

They also condemned the failure of the party leadership to conduct a credible primary election.

The aspirants assured supporters of their unflinching determination to continue to resist imposition of a candidate on the party.

“The failure of the leadership of the party to guarantee credible primaries for Imo APGA is a terrible disappointment.The plot to impose a candidate on Imo APGA will continue to be resisted.

“We have resolved to present a consensus candidate from amongst the aspirants after due process and consultation between all APGA governorship aspirants and party leaders,” they read.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

