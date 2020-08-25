The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 13 out of Nigeria's 18 political parties will participate in bye-elections scheduled to take place in October 2020.

The commission had announced earlier in August that bye-elections would take place in 12 constituencies on October 31.

After a meeting of stakeholders on Tuesday, August 25, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said all 13 parties that have expressed interest have opted for the indirect mode of election for their primaries.

He also disclosed that vacancies have similarly been declared in Isi-Uzo State Constituency, Enugu, and Bakori State Constituency, Katsina, increasing the number of bye-elections to 14.

"The Notice of Election shall be published on 26th of August 2020 and political parties shall conduct their party primaries between 27th of August and 8th of Septeber 2020," Okoye said.

Festus Okoye appealed to political parties to comply with provisions of the constitution, the Electoral Act, and other relevant guidelines in the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates [The Bridge News NG]

The elections will be conducted in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District; Bayelsa West Senatorial District; Nganzai State Constituency, Borno State; Bayo State Constituency, Borno State; and Cross River North Senatorial District.

Others are Obudu State Constituency, Cross River State; Imo North Senatorial District; Lagos East Senatorial District; Kosofe II State Constituency, Lagos State; Plateau South Senatorial District; Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara State; and Ibaji State Constituency, Kogi State.

The vacancies in the constituencies were caused by the resignation or death of members.