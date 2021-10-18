The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the pre-registration in the second week of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) had reached 3,558,360 as at 7am on Monday, October 18.
1.3 million Nigerians complete PVC registration since July
INEC has received 5,345,435 applications regarding PVC-related issues.
INEC's second quarter, week two update released on Monday, in Abuja, said that 1,308,443 persons had completed their registrations during the reporting period
A breakdown of the fresh registrations indicated that out of the 3,558,360, there were 667,134 males and 641,309 females, comprising 14,376 Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) 528,735 students and 246,437 business people.
The commission also disclosed that it had received 5,345,435 applications, including those seeking voter transfer, requests for replacement of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and update of voter information record.
The breakdown showed that of the total applications received, 2,890,447 of the applications were from males, 2,454,988 were female, while 61,286 were from PLWDs.
The distribution of the figure by age indicated that 3,457,085 were youths, 1,265,664 middle aged, 547,713 elderly and 74,973 old persons.
