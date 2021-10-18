1.3 million Nigerians complete PVC registration since July

INEC's second quarter, week two update released on Monday, in Abuja, said that 1,308,443 persons had completed their registrations during the reporting period

A breakdown of the fresh registrations indicated that out of the 3,558,360, there were 667,134 males and 641,309 females, comprising 14,376 Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) 528,735 students and 246,437 business people.

The commission also disclosed that it had received 5,345,435 applications, including those seeking voter transfer, requests for replacement of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and update of voter information record.

The breakdown showed that of the total applications received, 2,890,447 of the applications were from males, 2,454,988 were female, while 61,286 were from PLWDs.