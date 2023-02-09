ADVERTISEMENT
11 Taraba commissioners reportedly dump PDP for APC

Nurudeen Shotayo

The commissioners dumped the PDP with less than three weeks to the presidential election.

apc to pdp (ThisDay)
This mass exodus of PDP chieftains to the APC comes barely 16 days to the presidential election.

The Punch reports that the defectors will be received into the APC fold by President Muhammadu Buhari during the party's upcoming presidential campaign rally in the state.

Pulse reports that the Taraba leg of the APC presidential campaign rally has been postponed twice due to the rancour over the governorship candidate position in the state.

The party has fixed Friday, February 10, 2023, as the new date for a fresh governorship primary election in the state after the Supreme Court sacked the winner of the initial primary, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, over irregularities in the process that produced him.

Meanwhile, the APC camp seems to be buzzling with slew of defections from opposition parties.

Earlier in the day, rumours have it that the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Manir Dan' Iya, has decamped to the ruling party but he has since debunked the report.

Speaking to The Punch in an interview on Thursday, Aminu Abubakar, the Director of Press of the deputy governor, said contrary to the media reports, his principal remains a bonafide member of the PDP as well as a senatorial candidate of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

