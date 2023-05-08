The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Jimoh Ibrahim makes first appointment, names Olagbegi as CoS

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olagbegi, while accepting the offer, thanked the senator-elect, who is also the Araba of Ikaleland, for finding him worthy of the appointment.

Senator-elect for Ondo South, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, on Monday, made his first appointment, with the announcement of an online publisher, Mr Bola Olagbegi, as his Chief of Staff.
Senator-elect for Ondo South, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, on Monday, made his first appointment, with the announcement of an online publisher, Mr Bola Olagbegi, as his Chief of Staff.

Recommended articles

Ibrahim, who announced the appointment at his Igbotako country home, said that Olagbegi worked assiduously for his victory at the polls and, therefore, deserved the appointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senator-elect, who just flew into the country from his short vacation abroad, had earlier attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

“Olagbegi has followed up on my trail long before I even showed up on the political scene to contest the senatorial election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is a hard working new media entrepreneur who has used his platform, Ondo Events, to project the brand image of Ondo State at different times and has not looked back on the ‘Aseyori’ project since it was kick-started,” the senator-elect said.

Ibrahim, who is also the Founder of University of Fortune, Igbotako, congratulated Olagbegi, saying that he should see the appointment as a reward for his loyalty and unalloyed support to his project.

Olagbegi, while accepting the offer, thanked the senator-elect, who is also the Araba of Ikaleland, for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He said that the appointment would offer him an opportunity of learning the art of philanthropy, political and social engineering and commitment to the social contract under his principal.

Olagbegi pledged the senator-elect his unwavering loyalty and support in order to succeed in his quest to deliver democracy dividends to the people of his senatorial district.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Persistent high cost of kerosene stops us from usage – FCT residents

Persistent high cost of kerosene stops us from usage – FCT residents

72 non-serving Senators endorse Akpabio for 10th senate presidency

72 non-serving Senators endorse Akpabio for 10th senate presidency

Gombe State APC endorses expulsion of Sen Goje over anti-party activities

Gombe State APC endorses expulsion of Sen Goje over anti-party activities

Jimoh Ibrahim makes first appointment, names Olagbegi as CoS

Jimoh Ibrahim makes first appointment, names Olagbegi as CoS

Lalong to inaugurate 32 projects — commissioner

Lalong to inaugurate 32 projects — commissioner

Okowa's daughter pledges to focus on people’s oriented bills

Okowa's daughter pledges to focus on people’s oriented bills

Feed constitutes about 70% of cost of livestock production in Nigeria – FG

Feed constitutes about 70% of cost of livestock production in Nigeria – FG

Mop-up UTME: JAMB releases results of 80,000 candidates

Mop-up UTME: JAMB releases results of 80,000 candidates

Adeboye urges Nigerians to pray for incoming President, Tinubu

Adeboye urges Nigerians to pray for incoming President, Tinubu

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square