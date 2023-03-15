ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

10th Assembly: Umahi insists NASS leadership zoning must not be ignored

Ima Elijah

“But I believe strongly that zoning must be done by the party..."

Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi [Oriental Times]
Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi [Oriental Times]

Dave Umahi, the Governor of Ebonyi State, has reiterated the importance of the zoning principle for selecting leaders to occupy positions in the 10th National Assembly.

Recommended articles

Speaking shortly after a closed doors meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Umahi emphasised that this is the only way to ensure fairness and equality among the various geo-political regions.

In his words: “I’m a party man and very committed to decent process, the party and, of course, the President-elect directed that we shouldn’t talk about that yet, we should all go back and work for gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections and I want to obey that directive not to talk about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I believe strongly that zoning must be done by the party, the party should not allow everybody to jump into the race and then in doing zoning, when the time comes, they must look at all the parameters so that we can carry all the regions along, this is very important.

“But I won’t want to say further because the party directed that we shouldn’t talk about it until we have done our elections. Just be assured that APC is getting very strong in the Southeast.”

What you should know: The Ebonyi State Governor, Umahi, secured his next appointment after being declared the senator-elect for Ebonyi South senatorial district from the February 25 elections.

Umahi, who recently switched from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in preparation for the upcoming gubernatorial elections on Saturday, March 18, 2023, is reportedly vying for a leadership role in the chamber.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have also been calls for the senate leadership to be vested in Orji-Uzo Kalu. READ MORE

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s aide tells Buhari to suspend Emefiele as CBN governor

Tinubu’s aide tells Buhari to suspend Emefiele as CBN governor

10th Assembly: Umahi insists NASS leadership zoning must not be ignored

10th Assembly: Umahi insists NASS leadership zoning must not be ignored

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

10th Assembly: Yoruba forum backs Orji Kalu to be next Senate President

10th Assembly: Yoruba forum backs Orji Kalu to be next Senate President

Obidients endorse Mbah, says impeccable competence, character speak volumes

Obidients endorse Mbah, says impeccable competence, character speak volumes

Gunmen attack Delta PDP governorship candidate

Gunmen attack Delta PDP governorship candidate

INEC urges political parties to shun violence ahead of March 18 elections

INEC urges political parties to shun violence ahead of March 18 elections

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem accounts for 30% of Africa’s funded ventures — Osinbajo

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem accounts for 30% of Africa’s funded ventures — Osinbajo

SDP governorship candidate in Oyo steps down for Makinde

SDP governorship candidate in Oyo steps down for Makinde

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Governors running for second term

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event