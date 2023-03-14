ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

10th Assembly: Tinubu speaks on preferred Senate President

Ima Elijah

DG of VON, has called for the zoning of the senate president position to the south-east.

Bola-Tinubu
Bola-Tinubu

Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect, stated that his boss, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does not have a favored contender for the Senate presidency.

Recommended articles

Shettima conveyed this message on behalf of Tinubu during a gathering with newly elected senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Abdulmalik Bungudu, a member-elect for Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, revealed in Hausa language that Tinubu confirmed to the attendees that he does not have any preferred candidates for the principal offices of the 10th National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He quoted Shettima as saying: For now, he (Tinubu) said he doesn’t have anybody that he prefers to have as Senate President or Speaker, but consultations are going to continue to get the way out for the party and to also ensure the party emerges victorious in the forthcoming governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.”

Meanwhile: Osita Okechukwu, director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), has called for the zoning of the senate president position to the south-east for equity and fairness.

In a statement issued on Sunday, March 12, 2023, Okechukwu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) needs to start a reconciliation process with the zone.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna LP guber candidate condemns Zangon Kataf attacks, visits victims

Kaduna LP guber candidate condemns Zangon Kataf attacks, visits victims

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff

Rhodes-Vivour remains authentic LP guber candidate in Lagos – Legal team

Rhodes-Vivour remains authentic LP guber candidate in Lagos – Legal team

10th Assembly: Tinubu speaks on preferred Senate President

10th Assembly: Tinubu speaks on preferred Senate President

March 18 Election: Police deploy 18,748 personnel in Kano State

March 18 Election: Police deploy 18,748 personnel in Kano State

Feb. 25 elections strengthened integrity of Electoral Act, says Presidency

Feb. 25 elections strengthened integrity of Electoral Act, says Presidency

Amaechi restates Cole’s pledge to establish business funds in Rivers

Amaechi restates Cole’s pledge to establish business funds in Rivers

Sokoto PDP governorhip candidate promises an “all-inclusive government

Sokoto PDP governorhip candidate promises an “all-inclusive” government

CBN’s compliance with Supreme Court order on old notes, victory for Nigerians — Matawalle

CBN’s compliance with Supreme Court order on old notes, victory for Nigerians — Matawalle

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Governors running for second term

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event