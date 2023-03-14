Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect, stated that his boss, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does not have a favored contender for the Senate presidency.
10th Assembly: Tinubu speaks on preferred Senate President
DG of VON, has called for the zoning of the senate president position to the south-east.
Shettima conveyed this message on behalf of Tinubu during a gathering with newly elected senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Abdulmalik Bungudu, a member-elect for Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, revealed in Hausa language that Tinubu confirmed to the attendees that he does not have any preferred candidates for the principal offices of the 10th National Assembly.
He quoted Shettima as saying: “For now, he (Tinubu) said he doesn’t have anybody that he prefers to have as Senate President or Speaker, but consultations are going to continue to get the way out for the party and to also ensure the party emerges victorious in the forthcoming governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.”
Meanwhile: Osita Okechukwu, director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), has called for the zoning of the senate president position to the south-east for equity and fairness.
In a statement issued on Sunday, March 12, 2023, Okechukwu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) needs to start a reconciliation process with the zone.
