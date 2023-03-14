10th Assembly: Tinubu speaks on preferred Senate President

Shettima conveyed this message on behalf of Tinubu during a gathering with newly elected senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Abdulmalik Bungudu, a member-elect for Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, revealed in Hausa language that Tinubu confirmed to the attendees that he does not have any preferred candidates for the principal offices of the 10th National Assembly.

He quoted Shettima as saying: “For now, he (Tinubu) said he doesn’t have anybody that he prefers to have as Senate President or Speaker, but consultations are going to continue to get the way out for the party and to also ensure the party emerges victorious in the forthcoming governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.”

Meanwhile: Osita Okechukwu, director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), has called for the zoning of the senate president position to the south-east for equity and fairness.