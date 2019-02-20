Nigerians would be going to the polls come the 23rd of February and the 2nd of March 2019 to vote into various offices the people who they deem fit to move Nigeria forward at different levels of government. Presented before Nigerians are two candidates from the two major political parties in Nigeria for the office of President which include incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

What this means is that Nigerians basically have to choose between keeping the APC in power or bringing back the PDP into power, and it seems many Nigerians are planning to do the latter, which would be quite unfortunate should they go through with it, and here are 10 reasons why:

1. Backwardness

Both Atiku and PDP's hunger for power at all costs is totally borne out of the desire to return Nigeria to the days of official malpractices and corruption. The APC-Buhari led administration has done more in three years with less money than the PDP with all the monies that accrued to the nation in 16 years. PDP have no other agenda than to drag Nigeria away from a bright future with APC back into the dark past under PDP.

2. Misappropriation of Public Funds

The last time Atiku was in power under PDP, he got blinded by greed and squandered Nigeria's treasury to a total waste, and would repeat it if given another opportunity. During his days as Nigeria's vice president under the PDP-Obasanjo led administration, He was placed in charge of the government’s privatisation programme. However, instead of using it as a platform to show his political capabilities, Atiku allowed himself to controlled by greed and squandered billions of dollars pumped into the power sector. they were blinded by greed and squandered Nigeria's treasury to a total waste. They would repeat it if given the opportunity again.

3. Cheating and Violence

Atiku and PDP's desperation for power at all costs shows they are willing to play dirty as a last resort in order to achieve their goals, even if it means threatening the peace and safety of Nigerians by sponsoring election violence and ultimately rigging the elections. PDP has been synonimously linked to election violence and malpractices long before being evicted from power by the APC 2015, therefore it is safe to point them out as the sponsors of election violence that caused logistical challenges for the INEC which prompted the postponement of the February 16th Pesidential and National Assembly elections.

4. Economic Sabotage

The last time Atiku and PDP were in power, Nigeria suffered the worst economic plunder and the country's democracy was strongly sabotaged in all ramifications. The same would be repeated if they return to power.

5. Lack of Principles

Atiku and the PDP's hunger for power at all costs indirectly indicates their lack of vision for the nation and no guiding principles except the naked pursuit of power for the naked use of that power.

6. Intellectual Incapability

Atiku and PDP's visions are shallow and unintelligent because they are defined by the shortcomings of political opponents and political parties as a result of their insatiable hunger for power. Intelligent politicians with good intellect are capable of coming up with genuine and well thought out agendas for the effection of positive change in their country unlike unintelligent leaders like Atiku who lack quality agendas and therefore use the shortcomings of their opponents to define shallow ones for themselves which usually don't last in the long run.

7. Obstruction of Justice

If successful in their shameless pursuit of power at all costs, they could subject Nigeria to a democratic dictatorship rule with a total disregard for the rule of law.

8. Corruption

Their insatiable hunger for power once again is an evidence they are on a revenge mission to steal back all the funds recovered from them and their cohorts by the APC-Buhari led government. It is also no longer news that Buhari's recovery of stolen funds have not been sitting down well with PDP politicians. Voting them back in would only grant them the perfect opportunity to steal back all the funds buhari has spent quality time and effort to recover for the purpose of reviving Nigeria's economy.

9. Lack of Vision

Under power hungry Atiku and PDP, Nigeria would be led with shallow or no plans for neither Nigerians nor the future of Nigeria as a country, as only their personal interests would be served. The February 23 elections is a contest between two opposing visions. While Buhari/APC's vision is seeking to better the lot of generality of Nigerians, Atiku/PDP's has no vision except to make corruption practices the order of the day once again in Nigeria.

10. Economic Recession

If successful at satisfying their hunger for power at all costs, they would loot Nigeria back into another recession worse than the one it just survived for the next four years, as a result of monumental corruption. It was PDP's constant looting without conscience that put Nigeria in humongous debt and financial depression. The nation's economy was almost dead before the APC-Buhari led administration took over and salvaged what was left of Nigeria.

This is a featured post.

The views expressed by this writer does not represent the opinion of Pulse.