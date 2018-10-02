Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

10 Nasarawa APC aspirants pledge support for governorship candidate

2019 Election 10 Nasarawa APC aspirants pledge support for governorship candidate

Barr. Hassan Liman, spokesman for the aspirants told newsmen  after the  election on Monday in Lafia that they were committed to the success of the party in 2019.

  • Published:
play 10 Nasarawa APC aspirants pledge support for governorship candidate (nasarawastate)

Ten All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants  who lost the party’s primary have pledged to rally round the winner to ensure victory for the party in 2019.

Barr. Hassan Liman, spokesman for  the aspirants told newsmen  after the  election on Monday in Lafia that they were committed to the success of the party in 2019.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Engr. Abdullahi Sule, a former managing director of Dangote Sugar, emerged victorious after voting by delegates, polling   926 votes.

Aliyu Wadada came second with  519 votes and Mr Silas Agara, Nasarawa state Deputy Governor came third with 356 votes.

Liman said they were impressed with the conduct of the primaries, which according to him was free, fair and transparent,  hence their decision to rejoice  with the winner and offer him their support to win the general election in 2019.

“All of us are standing here today because we are impressed with how the primary was conducted from start to finish. It was transparent, peaceful, fair and devoid of any cheating. We are satisfied with the process.

“That is why we are standing here to commend the process that brought out our party’s flag bearer. We wish to categorically state that we accept the result of the primary because it was organised fairly,” He said.

“We want to assure you that we will work together to ensure that our party comes out victorious in the general elections in 2019 so that our party can continue to offer our people sustainable dividends of democracy,” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode Gov, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting, following impeachment...bullet
2 Ambode 5 things Lagos state governor said 24 hours to APC primariesbullet
3 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet

Related Articles

In Saudi Arabia 3 APC LG chairmen die in car crash during Hajj trip
In Nasarawa SDP blames Gov Al-Makura for gas explosion that killed 9
Oshiomhole APC Primaries: We will respect guidelines – Chairman
Emmanuel Uduaghan Has ex Delta state Gov dumped PDP for APC?
In Benue Herdsmen ambush soldiers, kill 1
Defection Nasarawa Assembly member dumps APC for APGA
2019 Elections Lamido urges PDP to reward loyal members
2019 Elections APC Govs, lawmakers to join PDP – Ologbondiyan
Pulse Blogger Wadada and the politics of zoning in Nasarawa
2019 Election Rain disrupts APC governorship Primaries in Nasarawa state

Politics

2019 Election Former HOR Deputy Speaker, picks PDP governorship ticket in Gombe
2019 Election Senator Sonni Ogbuoji picks Ebonyi APC governorship ticket
2019 Election Reps member picks PDP governorship ticket in Kwara
Explaining the real issues from Ambode's press conference
Opinion Explaining the real issues from Ambode's press conference
X
Advertisement