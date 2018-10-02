10 Nasarawa APC aspirants pledge support for governorship candidate

news

Ten All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants who lost the party’s primary have pledged to rally round the winner to ensure victory for the party in 2019.

Barr. Hassan Liman, spokesman for the aspirants told newsmen after the election on Monday in Lafia that they were committed to the success of the party in 2019.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Engr. Abdullahi Sule, a former managing director of Dangote Sugar, emerged victorious after voting by delegates, polling 926 votes.

Aliyu Wadada came second with 519 votes and Mr Silas Agara, Nasarawa state Deputy Governor came third with 356 votes.

Liman said they were impressed with the conduct of the primaries, which according to him was free, fair and transparent, hence their decision to rejoice with the winner and offer him their support to win the general election in 2019.

“All of us are standing here today because we are impressed with how the primary was conducted from start to finish. It was transparent, peaceful, fair and devoid of any cheating. We are satisfied with the process.

“That is why we are standing here to commend the process that brought out our party’s flag bearer. We wish to categorically state that we accept the result of the primary because it was organised fairly,” He said.

“We want to assure you that we will work together to ensure that our party comes out victorious in the general elections in 2019 so that our party can continue to offer our people sustainable dividends of democracy,” he said.