Pulse takes a look at how the actions of these ten public officials affected our national life in 2018.

Muhammadu Buhari

Leading Africa’s most populous black nation, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Over three years down a four-year mandate, President Buhari’s commitment to fighting corruption and terrorism continues to endear him to the hearts of many Nigerians.

In April 2018, President Buhari visited the United States President, Donald Trump, to finalise arrangements for the purchase of Tucano jets to aide Nigeria fight Boko Haram extremists.

The US had denied Nigeria sale of their war jets prior to this time.

President Buhari’s influence transcends beyond Nigeria winning him the ‘Anti-Corruption Champion’ by the African Union in October 2018 for his administration’s current battle to rid the nation of all forms of graft.

The historic signing into law of the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill earlier passed by the National Assembly also opened up Nigeria’s political space to young citizens seeking elective positions in the 2019 general elections and beyond.

The President’s visits to engage with military personnel battling Boko Haram has been a major

Regardless of some disappointments, Buhari’s following continues to grow.

Yemi Osinbajo

Beyond the well-written and delivered speeches, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo remains an integral part of the Buhari administration.

Leading the national economic team, Osinbajo continues to deliver people-oriented policies and programmes across all states in the country.

The Vice President has also played a key role in ending the attacks on oil pipelines by militants in the Niger Delta region.

Nigerians can now register their businesses with as low as N5,000 to encourage small enterprise owners in the country.

Regardless of criticisms, more Nigerians have gained some form of employment through social investment programmes such as N-Power; enrolment of pupils into basic schools has increased through the school feeding programme; while TraderMoni has provided funding for small businesses especially market people in the country.

Bukola Saraki

It takes a Bukola Saraki to emerge and remain a Senate President regardless of intense opposition from your party men.

Triumphing through the Code of Conduct trial Saraki continues lead the Senate and National Assembly gracefully regardless of other plots to get him out of office to jail.

The 8th Senate under Saraki’s leadership holds the record for the most bills passed including the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ and the Companies and repeal and re-enactment of the Allied Matters Act (CAMA), the biggest business reform in Nigeria in over 28-years.

Saraki’s influence was felt when some opposition Senators began plotting to institute the process for President Buhari’s impeachment for spending national funds without the legislature’s approval as stipulated by Nigeria constitution.

Tukur Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, is leading the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast.

Changing form and tactics, these terrorists have continued to kill dozens mostly in the northeastern part of the country. Before the Buhari administration, Boko Haram terrorists masterminded the bombing of notable locations in Abuja such as Police headquarters and UN Embassy.

Since Buratai began leading the battle to end terrorism in Nigeria, a core mandate of the Buhari administration, there has been none of such occurrences in Abuja.

Despite recent attacks on military formations in areas worst hit by insurgency, most Nigerians would agree that the battle has been largely and not completely, won.

Ibrahim Magu

Despite rejections by the Senate, Ibrahim Magu continues to act as the chairman of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Leading the fight against corruption, Magu’s EFCC has seen the jailing of two former governors, Joshua Dariye (Plateau) and Jolly Nyame (Taraba) for graft.

Other former governors in court over alleged corruption include Jonah Jang (Plateau), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), Rashidi Ladoja (Oyo), Mukhtar Yero (Kaduna) and Ayo Fayose (Ekiti).

The EFCC has also recovered looted funds from past ministers and other government officials.

Mahmood Yakubu

For the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has been an a test for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

With two governorship and National Assembly elections, the year has been eventful for INEC.

Despite shortcomings, the Commission, under Yakubu's leadership has delivered a hitch free election in 2018.

Rotimi Amaechi

As director-general of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, selling the President for a second term in office means Amaechi has to deliver on his duty as transport minister. This, the minister has done.

Tasked with delivering President Buhari’s promise to connect Nigerian cities through good transport system is Rotimi Ameachi.

Embarking on monthly inspections and holding steering committee meetings with contractors to ensure timely completion of work of projects, Amaechi had delivered on the

Abuja-Kaduna, Warri-Itakpe and Abuja metro rail.

These projects have, since their completion, helped in the affordable movement of people and commodities from city to city.

Adebukola Banjoko

Serving first-class justice to law offenders is Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Supreme Court.

In 2018, Justice Banjoko successfully convicted and sent two former governors, Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye, to jail.

In the outgoing year, she restored the hope of many Nigerians in the country’s judiciary system.

Godwin Emefiele

Bouncing out of recession has been largely to the policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria which Godwin Emefiele governs.

CBN’s monetary policies has ensure that the Nigeria’s currency did not sell at N500/$1.

The CBN governor is also part of the economic team putting in place policies for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Abba Kyari

President Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari is one of the most influential public officials in this administration.

Besides Aisha Buhari, no one else gets to President Buhari without Kyari’s approval.

So powerful, some Nigerians believe Kyari’s is a member of the “cabal” directing the affairs of Buhari’s Presidency.