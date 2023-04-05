The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
10 lawmakers will return to 7th Nasarawa State Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ruling APC has 11 members, PDP, 8, SDP three and NNPP, two.

Nasarawa Assembly losses member. [tvcnews]

A survey by NAN revealed that 14 who are first time lawmakers received their certificates of return on March 29, from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lafia.

The 10 lawmakers are: the Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi (APC- Umaisha/Ugya), Deputy Speaker, Nehemiah Dandaura (APC-Akwanga North), Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), Danladi Jatau (APC- Kokona West).

Others are Ibrahim Nana (APC-Keffi West), Muhammad Omadefu (APC-Keana), Suleiman Yakubu (APC- Awe South), Abel Bala (PDP-Nassarawa Eggon West), Ibrahim Akwe (PDP-Obi 1) and Luka Zhekaba (PDP-Obi 2).

NAN also reports that the ruling APC has 11 members, PDP, 8, SDP three and NNPP, two.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

