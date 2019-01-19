The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent who witnessed the incident reports that the fight occurred at Bauchi Club roundabout along Ahmadu Bello when the PRP was preparing to flag-off it’s gubernatorial campaign in the state.

An eyewitness, Mr Yusuf Yaro, told NAN that trouble started when one of the vehicles of a PRP supporter broke down in front of APC supporters office at the popular roundabout, due to mechanical problem.

“Today is the flagging off of PRP campaign exercise. The PRP supporters were conducting their rally and moving from Zaranda Hotel to Kobi street and to other selected areas chosen for the occasion.

“Unfortunately, a vehicle belonging to a PRP supporter broke down in front of an APC campaign office at the Bauchi Club roundabout, thus resulting in the clash,” Yaro said.

Another eyewitness who identified himself as Ibrahim Sani, said the faulty car was parked in front of the APC supporters office, with loud campaign music coming out from it.

“Honestly, I don’t know whether the vehicle was faulty, but it was parked in front of this APC supporters office.

“There was loud music coming out of it and from other PRP supporters conducting their rally.

“Maybe the APC supporters believed the action was deliberate and aimed at to mocking them, hence the clash that occurred,” he explained

NAN reports that the vehicle destroyed was Honda Accord with registration number DR-892-ABJ and the person injured, a PRP supporter, was simply identified as Abdullahi, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal Abubakar , told NAN that the command was yet to receive formal report on the incident.

NAN reports that as count-down to the Election Day commences, clashes among party supporters in the state, mostly youth, have become frequent.

Most of the clashes were over the positioning of campaign posters and billboards within the metropolis.