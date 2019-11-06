Yetunde Longe, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, has said that as more yahoo boys will be arrested, possibly, their mothers will be sent to prison if found guilty after prosecution.

Longe made this known while reacting to the news making rounds that some yet to be identified women have formed an ‘Association of Yahoo Boys' Mothers’, on Lagos Television (LTV).

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, had hinted on yahoo boys' mothers coming together to form an association. [Sahara Reporters]

The DCP said, "The association is still an hear-say until police investigation reveals that there is truth in it, and if it turns out to be true and it is proven that they are in any way involved in any crime, that makes them accomplices and co-conspirators."

Longe added that they will be made to face the full wrath of the law if caught.

