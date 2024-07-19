RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

PHOTOS: Dangote, Obaseki, Amaechi, Adeleke, others present as Saraki buries mother

Segun Adeyemi

Other attendees included Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, former Delta governor James Ibori, and Senator Osita Ngwu of Enugu West.

Saraki's mother's burial
Saraki's mother's burial

Recommended articles

Florence Saraki passed away on June 18 at the age of 88.

On Thursday, notable figures such as Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, and Emmanuel Udom, former governor of Akwa Ibom, attended the service of songs held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

Saraki's mother's burial
Saraki's mother's burial Pulse Nigeria
Saraki's mother's burial
Saraki's mother's burial Pulse Nigeria

Other attendees included Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, former Delta governor James Ibori, and Senator Osita Ngwu of Enugu West.

Also present were Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation; Steve Oronsaye, former head of the federation's civil service; Lai Mohammed, former minister of information and culture; and Uche Secondus, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

See photos below......

Saraki's mother's burial
Saraki's mother's burial Pulse Nigeria
Saraki's mother's burial
Saraki's mother's burial Pulse Nigeria
Saraki's mother's burial
Saraki's mother's burial Pulse Nigeria
Saraki's mother's burial
Saraki's mother's burial Pulse Nigeria
Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu to jet out to Ghana for 6th mid-year coordination meeting of AU

Tinubu to jet out to Ghana for 6th mid-year coordination meeting of AU

Tinubu mandates us to ensure 2.1m crude oil production per day - Defence Chief

Tinubu mandates us to ensure 2.1m crude oil production per day - Defence Chief

Mbah seals $300m deal with diaspora Nigerians to build Medical City in Enugu

Mbah seals $300m deal with diaspora Nigerians to build Medical City in Enugu

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Seyi Tinubu pledges assistance for Jos school building collapse survivors

Seyi Tinubu pledges assistance for Jos school building collapse survivors

PHOTOS: Dangote, Obaseki, Amaechi, Adeleke, others present as Saraki buries mother

PHOTOS: Dangote, Obaseki, Amaechi, Adeleke, others present as Saraki buries mother

My spirit left PDP a long time ago but my body stuck there - Shaibu

My spirit left PDP a long time ago but my body stuck there - Shaibu

Senators turning into Tinubu's puppets - Atiku fumes over Ndume's sacking

Senators turning into Tinubu's puppets - Atiku fumes over Ndume's sacking

Benue ready to pay ₦70,000 minimum wage to workers - Gov Alia

Benue ready to pay ₦70,000 minimum wage to workers - Gov Alia

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Owolabi Olakulehin is the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

89-yr-old Owolabi Olakulehin to be crowned new Olubadan of Ibadan today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria.

How Supreme Court verdict on local govt freedom will impact grassroots development

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State