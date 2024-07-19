PHOTOS: Dangote, Obaseki, Amaechi, Adeleke, others present as Saraki buries mother

Recommended articles
Florence Saraki passed away on June 18 at the age of 88.
On Thursday, notable figures such as Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, and Emmanuel Udom, former governor of Akwa Ibom, attended the service of songs held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.
Other attendees included Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, former Delta governor James Ibori, and Senator Osita Ngwu of Enugu West.
Also present were Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation; Steve Oronsaye, former head of the federation's civil service; Lai Mohammed, former minister of information and culture; and Uche Secondus, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
