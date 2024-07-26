ADVERTISEMENT
'A deeply patriotic Nigerian': Peter Obi pays tribute to late Ohanaeze leader

Segun Adeyemi

Obi extended his condolences to Iwuanyanwu's family, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, and the entire nation.

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Obi, like many others, was deeply shocked by the sudden news of Iwuanyanwu's passing.

He praised Iwuanyanwu as a bridge builder whose contributions to Nigeria will be long remembered.

In a heartfelt message shared on his X handle, Obi wrote, "I am greatly disheartened by the death of an elder statesman and President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The devastating reports of his death have left all who knew him heartbroken."

PG of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu [The Guardian]
PG of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu [The Guardian] Pulse Nigeria

Obi highlighted Iwuanyanwu's dedication to national unity, saying, "He was not just a father to many, but a bridge builder who remained committed to the peaceful coexistence of the nation.

"He was undoubtedly a deeply patriotic Nigerian whose desire for justice, equity, progress, and development of the nation transcended tribal boundaries."

READ ALSO: Tinubu mourns Ohanaeze PG Iwuanyanwu

Reflecting on personal memories, Obi recalled a recent hospital visit, "I recall visiting him at the hospital on the 11th of this month with the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchey.

"He promised me that he would soon be alright, to continue with his contributions to the progress of the nation. Since then, I continued to pray for his quick and full recovery, till I received the sad news of his death."

"May God grant us all the fortitude to bear his sad loss and grant him eternal rest," he concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

