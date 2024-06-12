ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

June 12: Peter Obi gives inspiring 'Democracy Day' message to Nigerian

Segun Adeyemi

Peter Obi emphasised that the celebration of June 12 should serve as an opportunity to steer the nation back towards genuine democracy.

Peter Obi. [Facebook]
Peter Obi. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

In a social media post on Wednesday, June 12, he stressed that democracy involves more than just elections but also fulfilling governance duties outlined in the constitution.

His remarks coincide with Nigeria’s recent celebration of Democracy Day, as Obi believes in creating an environment conducive to genuine democracy.

“As our dear nation marks Democracy Day today, commemorating 25 years of striving to be a democratic country, the fundamental question for all of us remains: Are we truly democratic?

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we build a New Nigeria, these tenets shall be the pillars of our true democracy. It is possible,” he wrote.

Obi expressed disappointment with specific ratings, suggesting they reflect shortcomings in the nation’s democratic principles.

“In the measurement of democracy, we have a democracy index score of 4.23, which ranks us low on the Global Democracy Index. In the Corruption Perception Index, we are ranked 145th among the 180 countries measured, showing a high level of corruption in Nigeria. In the Rule of Law Measurement, we are ranked 120th out of 142 countries measured in the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index, indicating that Nigeria suffers from gross disobedience to the rule of law.

“The 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) describes Nigeria as one of West Africa’s most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists.

“Nigeria ranks 112th out of 180 countries where journalists are regularly monitored, attacked, and arbitrarily arrested. We are ranked 109th out of 125 countries measured on the Global Hunger Index,” he wrote.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Tinubu isn’t a Superman’ - Presidency comments on June 12 slip

‘Tinubu isn’t a Superman’ - Presidency comments on June 12 slip

Rep Abbas vows to make Nigeria a nation citizens can be proud of

Rep Abbas vows to make Nigeria a nation citizens can be proud of

Atiku reacts to viral video of Tinubu's fall at Eagle Square

Atiku reacts to viral video of Tinubu's fall at Eagle Square

June 12: Peter Obi gives inspiring 'Democracy Day' message to Nigerian

June 12: Peter Obi gives inspiring 'Democracy Day' message to Nigerian

Don't panic, shooting is training exercise - Army urges residents to stay calm

Don't panic, shooting is training exercise - Army urges residents to stay calm

A bastion of journalism - Tinubu congratulates Amuka-Pemu on his birthday

A bastion of journalism - Tinubu congratulates Amuka-Pemu on his birthday

VIDEO: Tinubu 'misses his step' and falls on presidential truck

VIDEO: Tinubu 'misses his step' and falls on presidential truck

In America, they don't provide accommodation for lawmakers' - Ex-senator Obanikoro

In America, they don't provide accommodation for lawmakers' - Ex-senator Obanikoro

Wike inaugurates 3.2km Kwali Road in FCT after 14-year abandonment

Wike inaugurates 3.2km Kwali Road in FCT after 14-year abandonment

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion [NAN]

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion, area barred due to petrol leak

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Akwa Ibom Government sets October 26 for local government elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan briefs journalists after visiting President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on October 27, 2023

Ex-president Jonathan berates judiciary over decisions in election matters

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter