Peter Obi finally reacts to Tinubu's speech on nationwide hunger protest

Segun Adeyemi

Peter Obi called for decisive action against those propagating ethnic intolerance and stressed the need for regular updates from the President to restore hope and rebuild trust in the nation.

Peter Obi has finally opened up on his submission of President Bola Tinubu's speech. [Mr. Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu/
In his response titled "My Response to the President's Address" on his X handle, Obi expressed disappointment over Tinubu's speech.

Obi highlighted his hesitation to respond immediately, fearing it might be seen as an attempt to influence public opinion.

However, he felt compelled to speak out, noting, "The President's address regrettably appeared disconnected from the harsh realities faced by the people and failed to address critical issues that initially triggered the protest."

Obi thanked the President for eventually addressing the nation but criticised the lack of empathy for those injured, arrested, and detained during the protests due to overzealous security operatives.

He emphasised the government's duty to protect peaceful protesters and condemned the ethnic bigotry against certain groups.

"The President should begin by addressing pressing issues such as the exorbitant cost of governance, measures to tackle corruption, the high cost of living, and directing resources effectively towards critical areas like health, education, and poverty alleviation," Obi urged.

He called for decisive action against those propagating ethnic intolerance and stressed the need for regular updates from the President to restore hope and rebuild trust in the nation.

Obi concluded by calling for immediate and concrete measures to alleviate Nigerians' suffering and set the country on a path to recovery.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

