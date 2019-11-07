Sacked Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina arrived the Federal High Court in Abuja in a wheelchair as his trial continues.

Maina was reported to have been wheeled into the court by two prison wardens.

The court, today (Thursday, November 7, 2019), is expected to rule on his application for bail.

Maina was taken into custody after a four-year manhunt.

Maina has since been on trial for an alleged N2 billion pension fraud. [davinadiaries]

The former PRTT boss was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at a hotel in Abuja after sneaking into the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Cause of Maina's arrest

The Federal Civil Service Commission had dismissed Maina in 2013 for absconding from duty following recommendation by the office of the Head of Service.

Maina was accused of being involved in a N2 billion pension fraud.

After an investigation by the Senate Joint Committee on Public Service Establishment, a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

He was also declared wanted by the police following his "disappearance" from the public space.