ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'Not Dangote' - OPEC reveals real reason behind high fuel prices in Nigeria

Segun Adeyemi

While oil-producing nations benefit from oil sales, a significant portion of this revenue is reinvested into exploration, production, and infrastructure to ensure ongoing supply and market stability.

Aliko Dangote on Tuesday, September 3, unveiled sample of refined petrol from the $20bn Dangote Refinery. [Getty Images]
Aliko Dangote on Tuesday, September 3, unveiled sample of refined petrol from the $20bn Dangote Refinery. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

However, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais has illuminated a more complex issue, revealing that government taxation is the primary culprit behind high fuel prices, not oil producers.

In a revealing statement published on Tuesday, September 17, Al Ghais clarified that contrary to popular belief, oil-producing countries like Nigeria do not significantly benefit from the retail sale of fuel.

Instead, major oil-consuming nations accrue substantial revenues through heavy taxation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Revenues are often generated, but they are predominantly earned by major oil-consuming countries through taxation,” Al Ghais stated.

READ ALSO: NNPCL releases PMS prices to counter Dangote Refinery denial

This underscores that OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries earn significantly more from petroleum products than OPEC nations.

Between 2019 and 2023, OECD countries raked in approximately $1.915 trillion more annually from petroleum products than OPEC members.

In 2023, taxes accounted for around 44% of the final retail price of petroleum products in OECD countries, with some European countries seeing figures exceeding 50%.

ADVERTISEMENT

This data highlights that taxes drive the bulk of the fuel price at the pump rather than crude oil prices or refinery margins.

READ ALSO: We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

Al Ghais pointed out that the high fuel cost in Nigeria and globally reflects a combination of crude oil prices, refining, transportation, and, crucially, taxation.

In the UK alone, fuel duties are projected to generate £24.7 billion in revenue for 2023-24, illustrating the global trend of governments leveraging petroleum products for revenue.

While oil-producing nations benefit from oil sales, a significant portion of this revenue is reinvested into exploration, production, and infrastructure to ensure ongoing supply and market stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al Ghais called for a shift in the narrative to recognise the role of taxation in fuel pricing and urged a more nuanced understanding of the energy ecosystem, where both consumers and producers are vital stakeholders.

This revelation from OPEC serves as a stark reminder of the intricate factors influencing fuel prices, where taxation emerges as a major player in the cost consumers face at the pump.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP BoT hold talks with National Assembly caucus as party crisis deepens

PDP BoT hold talks with National Assembly caucus as party crisis deepens

'Not Dangote' - OPEC reveals real reason behind high fuel prices in Nigeria

'Not Dangote' - OPEC reveals real reason behind high fuel prices in Nigeria

Nigerians face setback as Canada plans to slash student and work permits

Nigerians face setback as Canada plans to slash student and work permits

IGP Egbetokun reshuffles top police officers, appoints Disu as FCT CP

IGP Egbetokun reshuffles top police officers, appoints Disu as FCT CP

FG issues jail threat to private employers violating ₦70,000 minimum wage

FG issues jail threat to private employers violating ₦70,000 minimum wage

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

Gov Yusuf dissolves all 44 LG caretaker chairmen, hands over to directors

Gov Yusuf dissolves all 44 LG caretaker chairmen, hands over to directors

LP crisis: Abure boycotts Edo campaign, accuses Obi, Otti of conspiracy

LP crisis: Abure boycotts Edo campaign, accuses Obi, Otti of conspiracy

Nigeria to lead $7.7trn global halal market

Nigeria to lead $7.7trn global halal market

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Lazarus Muoka, founder and General Overseer of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement. [Facebook]

Chosen Church reacts to online mockery of viral 'AK-25' testimony

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: PDP accuses APC, Labour Party of "unholy alliance" to exploit voters

Nasarawa State House of Assembly. [Leadership]

Nasarawa Speaker pushes for assembly complex renovation amid hunger crisis

Kogi Police arrest 9 in communal crisis after assassination of traditional ruler

Kogi Police arrest 9 in communal crisis after assassination of traditional ruler